Intermediate Use of Methyl Chloride to Expand 1.8X by 2032, Reveals Fact.MR

Methyl Chloride Market Analysis By Function (Methyl Chloride Intermediates, Methyl Chloride Refrigerants & Methyl Chloride Solvents) By Application & By Region – Global Market Insights 2022 to 2032

The global methyl chloride market accounts for a valuation of US$ 2.32 billion in 2022 and is slated to expand at a CAGR of around 5% over the 2022-2032 forecast period, according to in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Growing demand for methyl chloride for silicone and butyl rubber production is expected to majorly drive market growth.

Mono-chloromethane is used as raw material in the production of methylate silicone. Increasing use of silicone in various applications such as semiconductors, computer chips, transistors, and solar panels is poised to drive methyl chloride market expansion during the forecast period.

Demand for methyl chloride from the pharmaceutical industry is increasing as it is used to extract chemicals from plants and food for medicines such as steroids and vitamins. An increase in the use of methyl chloride as a chemical solvent and for laboratory will drive consumption over the coming years.

Some market developments:

Gujrat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd. has increased its production capacity of methyl chloride to 58,100 TPA. The company has set up 105,000 TPA of chloromethane production at its Dahej, Gujrat plant. The company manufactures various types of methyl chloride such as solvents, fluorocarbon refrigerants, and pharmaceuticals.

In 2019, Nouryon Industrial Chemicals, in Netherlands, formerly known as AkzoNobel Specialty, completed the construction of a project that increased its methyl chloride production capacity by 30%.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By application, silicone production is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 887 million over the forecast period.

Butyl rubber production is anticipated to account for 28.8% market share by 2032.

By function, intermediate use of methyl chloride is anticipated to expand around 1.8X in market value by 2032.

China is expected to hold 19.8% market value share by 2032.

North America is projected to capture around 20.4% of the global methyl chloride market share by 2032.

Europe is set to provide an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 469.5 million by 2032.

“East Asia has remained the primary market for methyl chloride and China leads from the front, with its share in the global methyl chloride being 16.12% in 2021,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Setting up manufacturing facilities across high-potential regions and investing in research & development remain the top strategies for methyl chloride suppliers. Manufacturers should follow market leaders in expanding methyl chloride production and increasing their global presence.

There has been an increase in the demand for methyl chloride from various applications such as silicone production and butyl rubber production. Methyl chloride manufacturing companies have increased their production capacity and have partnered with a number of small players in an attempt to increase their geological presence and maximize profits.

More Valuable Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the methyl chloride market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on application (silicone production, butyl rubber production, building material, CM, HBCM, HPCM production, others) and function (intermediates, refrigerants, solvents, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned chemicals and materials team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over a thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

