New Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Augusta State Medical Prison

Barbra Colón Promoted



FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Timothy C. Ward announced the promotion of Barbra Colón to Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment at Augusta State Medical Prison (ASMP) effective May 16, 2022. As Deputy Warden, Colón will oversee the supervision of educational programs, health services, library services, counseling programs, recreational services, and the mental health services of approximately 1,200 male offenders.



“Colón has shown exceptional and courageous leadership skills in each position she’s held within the agency,” said Commissioner Timothy C. Ward. “Her training and experience will serve her well in her new role as Deputy Warden.”

Colón joined the Department of Corrections in 2012 as a Correctional Officer at ASMP. During her tenure at ASMP, she was promoted through the ranks of Behavioral Health Counselor II, Behavioral Health Counselor III and Chief Counselor, where she currently serves.

Colón has obtained a degree in Law and Political Science from Universidad Santa María La Antigua and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from South University. Colón has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, Basic Counselor Training, Effective Communication, Supervision I, II, and III, Supervisor On-The-Job Training, Management I, II, and III, and Deputy Warden of Care and Treatment Academy.

