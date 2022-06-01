INDIAN AUTHOR JOTS DOWN THE FREEDOM HER FAMILY ONCE FOUGHT FOR
Author Maya Mitra Das writes about the infinitely curious moments in time, space and memory in her first collection of short fiction, Silhouettes of TimeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a reason why literary fiction is a special type of writing, and it is because of its unique delivery. Maya Mitra Das’ "Silhouettes of Time" definitely falls under the category. Every word, scene, and wisdom is straight from the painful but beautiful what has been.
"Silhouettes of Time," published in 2016 by Azalea Art Press, is a 200-page fiction based on life’s curious moments in time, space, and memory. A vivid account on imaginative journeys in the past coupled with lessons for a lifetime.
Aaron, an Amazon customer, writes, “Maya is one person you would want to have as your narrator. She captures every moment, she defines every feeling and sensation as it should be, she gets the reader to experience whatever event is in the book.
“Maya will have you appreciate nature and wish you traveled more. Her stories are impactful. Every story has a lesson attached to it, gets one to laugh a little or simply entertains the reader.”
Maya Mitra Das was born in India, where she studied internal medicine and pediatrics, and came to the United States in 1973 and then to England, where she earned her M.D. and Ph.D. Currently, she serves on the medical staff at a children’s hospital in Oakland, California, working with sickle cell anemia in children. When she is not working, she writes poetry and short stories. In fact, some of her works appear in her books, Rhythms Primeval, Tuesday’s Poetry, and in What’s in a Name.
“Sit back and relax as you are transported back and forth in time to familiar locales and exotic landscapes. Allow yourself to be lulled into a dreamscape by Maya’s lyrical prose, akin to a beloved lullaby as her words both soothe and entertain you through her characters who are as colorful as the saris worn by the women in her stories and as textural as the artistic and spiritual canvas that is her native India and beyond,” writes Maya’s Creative Writing Instructor, Janice De Jesus, in the book’s foreword.
"Silhouettes of Time" is available in Kindle and paperback formats on Amazon, and the rest of her works are accessible via her website.
