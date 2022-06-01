Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,370 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy Lenderking and Ambassador Fagin Conclude Trip to Aden, Yemen

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking and Ambassador to Yemen Steve Fagin visited Aden, Yemen, today.  During the trip, they met with Presidential Leadership Council President Rashad Al-Alimi and other members of the Council, Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed, and Foreign Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak, and reiterated the United States’ appreciation for the Government of Yemen’s support for an extension of the UN-negotiated truce.

Over the past two months, the truce has brought tangible benefits to millions of Yemenis – benefits that will only grow as the truce continues and the parties engage in a comprehensive UN-led peace process.  Special Envoy Lenderking thanked President Alimi for his commitment to an inclusive Yemeni-led and owned political settlement under UN auspices and steps to bring relief to millions of Yemenis across the country. He emphasized the need to immediately open roads to the city of Taiz, where residents have suffered for far too long.

Ambassador Fagin took this opportunity to present his credentials to President Alimi. He welcomed the Council’s efforts to improve transparency, strengthen basic services, and stabilize the economy, and called on the international community to bolster the Council’s work. Ambassador Fagin acknowledged the dire humanitarian situation facing Yemenis across the country and emphasized the urgency of robust international support to address these critical needs.

This visit underscored the United States’ continued commitment to advancing a durable resolution to the conflict, that empowers Yemenis to shape a brighter future for their country.

You just read:

Special Envoy Lenderking and Ambassador Fagin Conclude Trip to Aden, Yemen

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.