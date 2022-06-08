Jeffrey LaBelle's New Book: Crafting Your Financial Future
Steps to Take Now to Help Maximize Returns and Minimize RiskSARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeffrey LaBelle’s book guides readers through some of the key considerations of crafting a secure retirement plan. There are many aspects that go into preparing for retirement–from determining the best time to file for Social Security to planning for medical expenses, taxes, and unexpected emergencies along the way.
LaBelle wrote Crafting Your Financial Future: Steps to Take Now to Help Maximize Returns & Minimize Risk, with the goal of helping anyone who is struggling or overwhelmed by preparing for retirement. He provides information that will help pre-retirees to generate the most income from Social Security benefits and retirement savings.
Recipient of the prestigious Five Star Wealth Manager Award, Jeffrey LaBelle is a financial service professional with over 30 years in the industry. Jeffrey is passionate about helping people create tailored financial plans and reach the retirement of their dreams. As stated in the book, "It is extremely important to have someone to guide you through a risk awareness investment process with logic and pragmatism. All too often, individual investors are emotional with their investing and it wreaks havoc on portfolios."
This holistic approach to financial planning echoes throughout Jeffrey LaBelle’s book and practice.
