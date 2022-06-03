Ronn Torossian with Effective Strategies for the Middle of a Marketing Funnel

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, the middle stages of a marketing funnel are focused on nurturing the generated leads and getting them further along in the marketing funnel so they can make a purchasing decision. This means companies need to be focused on filtering out any leads that aren't a good fit for the business. During this point of the funnel, companies need to create personalized content that's going to keep potential customers coming back for more. That includes offering free trials, providing email marketing campaigns, retargeting ads, and lead magnets that are going to both attract customers, as well as nurture leads during the stages of the funnel.

Frequently asked questions

Torossian says During the middle stages of a marketing funnel, frequently asked questions are essential. These types of questions can address specific hesitations or concerns from potential customers and are also a great way for companies to target specific keywords that potential customers are using in their search queries. Aside from keywords that they're using in search queries, companies can also look for questions that potential customers are asking on forums or social media platforms. Once a company has created a list of questions from its customers, it's time to start creating questions that relate to a list that potential customers might be asking during this stage of the marketing funnel. From there, companies can either create a standalone FAQ page on their website, or create infographics, blog posts, and videos that are going to answer those questions.

Retargeting

One of the ways that companies can find potential customers that haven't reached out to the business yet is through retargeting marketing strategies. This is a marketing technique that shows a company's ad to potential customers that have already engaged with the business in some manner. That can be either following the brand on social media platforms or visiting its website. To utilize the strategy that companies need to install a pixel from an ad platform on their business website that's going to track website visitors while they're moving around online. This way companies can create more targeted ads that are going to follow potential customers around the internet as they are surfing the web.

Case studies

Case studies are among the five most popular types of content marketing efforts that companies use during the middle stages of a marketing funnel, as they are so effective. The studies are used to nurture potential customers by providing them with real-life examples of the way that the company's products or services help consumers with their pain points or achieve their goals. They are used to establish more credibility and trust with potential customers, which are crucial when converting those customers. Additionally, companies can also use case studies in their digital ad campaigns to increase their conversion rates even more.

