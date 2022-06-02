Stealth Power Wins Latest Round of Army xTechSearch 6 Competition, Moves to Prototype Phase
Stealth Power to develop and test a military standard “MIL-STD” adaptation of its vehicle power system.AUSTIN, TEXAS, US, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stealth Power was selected as a winner following the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology’s (ASA(ALT)) xTechSearch 6 proof-of-concept finals held at the AUSA Conference in Arlington, Virginia. The company’s scalable, hybrid vehicle power solution was presented by Stealth Power COO, Dr. Shannon Sentell, alongside 19 additional finalists.
The competition aims to foster innovation and opportunity by providing a platform for small businesses to collaborate directly with Army leadership to bolster its modernization initiatives. These dual-use solutions can be utilized for military or civilian applications and can lead to a contract with the Department of Defense (DoD). Funding has totaled $800,000 over the course of the search, with $25,000 being awarded to each finalist in the latest round of the competition.
“The search began with over 200 competitors, and we made it to the top 10. While we are proud of this accomplishment, the real work begins now,” stated Stealth Power COO, Shannon Sentell. He added, “We will submit our Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) proposal to develop and test a “MIL-STD” version of our product to demonstrate the dual-use nature of this technology within the DoD.”
On behalf of Stealth Power, Dr. Shannon Sentell presented a modular, hybrid vehicle power solution that would offer anti-idling capability to the high-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle (HMMWV) tactical fleet. The use of lightweight, durable, high energy-density modules to power the vehicle’s onboard electrical load and auxiliary climate control system with the engine off eliminates the unnecessary idling. Increased mission time, coupled with decreased vehicle signature and the need for resupply are immediate benefits of the modular system. Stealth Power currently provides solutions to the FAA and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
About Stealth Power
Stealth Power designs and builds idle mitigation and scalable hybrid energy systems that power complex fleet operations into the future. Manufactured in the USA, Vehicle Power Systems are trusted by FDNY, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and the FAA to power everything from life-saving medical equipment to remote towers equipped with intelligence sensors. Stealth Power keeps no-fail equipment on with engines turned off.
Jillian Vazquez
Stealth Power
+1 8327948669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn