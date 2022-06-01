Dayton's Genuine Work Partners with Local Change-Makers to Host City-Wide Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 18th
DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genuine Work, the Dayton community’s premier full-service collaborative, co-working firm, announces its Juneteenth National Independence Day celebration, championing the progress of Dayton’s great Black and Brown entrepreneurs and this vibrant community. Genuine Work has partnered with the Oregon District Business Association (ODBA), Northwest Dayton Partnership’s Learn to Earn Program, and venture development firm Trep House for an afternoon full of activities, camaraderie, and laughter.
The celebration kicks off at 11 am on Saturday, June 18th at Genuine Work, 15 McDonough St. Until 2 pm, Daytonians can enjoy the family-friendly festivities such as face painting and classic children's games, a wide variety of black-owned food trucks offering a selection of bites and treats, and local organizations and businesses coming together to showcase the best Dayton has to offer.
“It is with a full heart and gratitude, I have the opportunity as Genuine Work’s Community Builder to host an event that is intentional and necessary for Dayton’s Black and Brown community. We look forward to celebrating this joyous and impactful holiday with all who call Dayton home and to taking time to honor the ancestors that realized this holiday for us.” – Dana Graham, Community Builder, Genuine Work
With the Juneteenth celebration, Genuine Work and its partners seek to highlight the success of the Black and Brown community, particularly the triumphs of minority-owned businesses within Dayton. As champions of equality, Genuine Work, ODBA, and the Northwest Dayton Partnership hope to connect the larger Dayton community to some of the thriving small businesses and entrepreneurs integral to the fabric of western Ohio. Find a new favorite food truck, wine, boutique, service providers, and more while celebrating progress.
About Genuine Work:
Established by Weyland Ventures, Genuine Work is a full-service firm creating and operating hospitality, residential, coworking, and a broad array of commercial and retail experiences. We love helping people and businesses see their vision come to life, success, and grow. For more information, please visit www.genuinework.co.
About Trep House:
Trep House is a Virtual Superhub for New Majority founders and small business owners
(younger adults who are Black or come from underrepresented backgrounds.) Trep House offers a range of services for members, from a trusted network to training, vendors, mentors, and help to find and access the right funding. To learn more about Trep House, visit www.trephouse.co.
About Oregon District Business Association:
The Oregon District Business Association is a non-profit organization that addresses the needs of the Oregon District Businesses; it functions to manage safety, coordinate promotion and events for the District, and represent the Oregon District Businesses with other governing boards such as the City of Dayton and the Downtown Dayton Partnership. For more information, www.theoregondistrict.org/.
About Learn to Earn Dayton
Learn to Earn Dayton fosters the success of all Montgomery County children from birth until they graduate from college or earn a high-quality credential. Our big goal is for 60 percent of Montgomery County’s working-age adults to have a 2-year or 4-year college degree or a high-quality credential by 2025. Visit www.learntoearndayton.org for more information.
Paige Leighton
HGPR inc.
Press@HGPRinc.com