Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter Travels to the Dominican Republic

Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Rena Bitter will travel June 1-3 to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic to observe consular operations and meet with consular staff.  She will also meet with host country government officials to discuss topics of mutual interest and underscore the cooperation between the U.S. and Dominican governments on a wide range of consular issues.

For press inquiries please contact CAPRESSREQUESTS@state.gov. For more on the trip, follow @TravelGov.

