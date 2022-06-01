FIRST POTASH ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SHARE CONSOLIDATION
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First Potash Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, effective as of today, it has completed a consolidation of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares (each, a “Common Shares” and, collectively, the “Common Shares”) on the basis of 1 post-consolidation Common Share for every 500 pre-consolidation Common Shares (the “Consolidation”). The Consolidation was approved by the Company’s board of directors on March 27, 2022.
Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 299,357,691 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 598,718 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Any resulting fractional share entitlement remaining after the Consolidation that is less than one-half of one (0.5) Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Common Share that is at least one half of one (0.5) Common Share will be changed to one (1) whole Common Share.
About First Potash Corp.
First Potash Corp. is a mineral exploration company with minimal current activities or operations and is not currently listed on a stock exchange.
For additional information on First Potash Corp.:
Bennett Kurtz
CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 416 200-0657
Email: bkurtz@kurtzfinancial.com
Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Bennett Kurtz
Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 299,357,691 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has approximately 598,718 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Any resulting fractional share entitlement remaining after the Consolidation that is less than one-half of one (0.5) Common Share will be cancelled and each fractional Common Share that is at least one half of one (0.5) Common Share will be changed to one (1) whole Common Share.
About First Potash Corp.
First Potash Corp. is a mineral exploration company with minimal current activities or operations and is not currently listed on a stock exchange.
For additional information on First Potash Corp.:
Bennett Kurtz
CEO, CFO & Director
Telephone: 416 200-0657
Email: bkurtz@kurtzfinancial.com
Forward-Looking Information and Cautionary Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Bennett Kurtz
First Potash Corp.
+1 416-200-0657
email us here