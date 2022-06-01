North Dakota celebrates Men’s Health in June

Communities around the globe, including North Dakota, recognize June as Men’s Health Month, an annual awareness period solely dedicated to education and activities on the health and wellness of men and boys. Wednesday, Governor Doug Burgum proclaimed June to be Men’s Health Month in North Dakota.

This year also marks the 28th anniversary of the establishment of National Men’s Health Week, as part of the larger awareness period of Men’s Health Month. This year’s National Men’s Health week is celebrated from June 13-19, 2022.

Raising awareness regarding the need for men and boys to live healthy lifestyles is critical to their wellbeing. According to the 2020 North Dakota Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System Survey, nearly 1 in 10 men had not seen a doctor in the last five years.

Per the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) Division of Vital Records, the life expectancy for North Dakota men is 7 years less than women, and this gap widens even more for certain populations. Men also have higher rates of death from cancer, diabetes, heart disease and suicide. Between 2017 and 2020 in North Dakota, heart disease was the leading primary cause of death to men; and suicide ranked in the top ten primary causes of death for men.

“We’ll be using the month of June to help educate men, boys, families, community members and health professionals about men’s disease prevention, timely screenings, healthy lifestyles, and positive family relationships. We will also be sharing statistics on some of the health challenges men in our state are facing,” said Hannah Hanson, NDDoH men’s health coordinator. “We hope these educational messages and data points will encourage men to make their health a priority, starting with making an appointment with a health care provider if they have any health concerns or are behind in their annual exams or preventative screenings.”

On the Friday of Men’s Health Week, June 17, the NDDoH encourages participation in Wear BLUE Day to raise awareness about the importance of male health and to encourage men to live longer and healthier lives. Show your support by wearing blue and posting your pictures on social media using #ShowUsYourBlue.

For ideas and free educational resources on men’s health topics in both English and Spanish, visit https://www.MensHealthMonth.org.

For more information on men’s health, check out https://knowtifynd.com.