Health Centered Dentistry Releases Guide on Health Issues Caused by Bad Dental Hygiene
Many people know that maintaining their teeth with at-home exercises such as brushing and flossing can help prevent dental issues such as cavities, tooth decay, or periodontal disease. However, having a poor oral hygiene routine can also lead to several health issues.
One risk of poor oral health is cardiovascular issues. Not sustaining a proper routine will increase the risk of bacterial infection in the bloodstream. This can affect the heart valves, which is particularly important for people with artificial heart valves.
Cancer is another increased risk with poor oral health. The Cancer Prevention Research journal found that people have a 56% higher risk of developing human papillomavirus (HPV) with bad oral health. The bacteria are allowed to grow and thrive, leading to infection and causing changes in cell growth.
Women and men also face infertility issues. When diagnosed with endometriosis and polycystic ovarian syndrome, women commonly have gum disease, which increases the risk of infertility problems. Men will often have tooth decay and gum disease due to poor oral health, which is linked to low sperm counts and unhealthy semen.
Respiratory issues are common with poor oral health as bacteria can grow and travel down to the lungs and harm them. People with gum disease can also worsen chronic inflammation in lung diseases causing further damage and inflammation.
Rheumatoid arthritis affects the joints and other body systems with inflammation that can affect oral health. This can often be the source of tooth decay and oral infections.
A recent analysis by NIA scientists suggests that bacteria that cause gum disease has been linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease. A large portion of their test group had gum disease before their diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.
