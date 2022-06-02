BidPrime Surpasses 3 Million Bid Document Requests Helping Businesses Qualify Opportunities
We've invested heavily in our Austin-based teams, while also harnessing the power of Augmented Intelligence to collect the only comprehensive resource on the market for bids and bid documents.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin-based BidPrime today announced their Client Services and Research teams have fulfilled the three millionth bid document request, since the enhanced Docs on Demand service was implemented and offered to clients in 2015. To highlight this important milestone, BidPrime partnered with L2 Productions, to conceptualize and produce this short video, which introduces Docs on Demand in interesting, informative detail.
— Stephen Hetzel, COO
Through the user interface, clients have the option to download documents, if the specifications are already available, or request documents, which tasks the Client Services or Research teams to obtain the documents, on behalf of the client. Of note, and not included in the landmark total, clients can also easily view documents within the user interface.
Based on input and guidance from clients and businesses, BidPrime designers and engineers created and launched the first iteration of the current Docs on Demand in 2015. Since that point, the service has been further enhanced and streamlined, to include the previously mentioned View Documents option.
On the impact of this feature, Anna Barnett, VP of Client Services said, “While Docs on Demand has certainly helped to grow the BidPrime business and brand, more importantly, it has provided us with another opportunity to serve and benefit our clients. For years, we have heard that businesses are tired of wasting time and money searching for documents, being sent to endless vendor registration sites, and waiting to receive the important RFP documents. Docs on Demand eliminates the frustration and waste of time and money.”
Docs on Demand is intended to best position clients to qualify, pursue, and potentially win lucrative government contracts. A number of public sector agencies have their own internal processes and purchasing policies, designed to comply with statute(s). In contrast, there are many agencies that have implemented their own unique solutions, entered into agreements with 3rd party solutions that possibly charge would-be vendors/planholders, and/or aligned with other procurement solutions that are difficult to access or use, costly, and inefficient when trying to meet approaching deadlines.
"Most small and medium-sized agencies do not have efficient mechanisms to share and distribute their bid documents with potential contractors and the general public”, according to Stephen Hetzel, BidPrime’s COO. "We've invested heavily in our Austin-based teams, while also harnessing the power of Augmented Intelligence to collect the only comprehensive resource on the market for bids and bid documents. Agencies and contractors greatly benefit from our collection of this data, through a tightly secure data share portal, which allows them to send updates directly to us.”
BidPrime is in touch with over 120,000 government agencies across North America—providing continuous, up-to-the-minute tracking and updates on bids, RFPs, and solicitations originating from the public sector. Vendors and contractors should sign up for a free, no obligation trial to take advantage of BidPrime’s robust technology, services, and support.
For more information about BidPrime or Docs on Demand, visit bidprime.com or call (888) 808-5356.
ABOUT BIDPRIME
BidPrime is an Austin-based technology company providing a database of comprehensive bid/RFP solicitations, purchasing intelligence, and analytical research support.
