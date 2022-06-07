Ellie Mental Health Releases Guide on Why People Need to Change the Male Mental Health Stigma
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Mental Health has released a guide on why people need to talk about and change the male mental health stigma. There is a huge disparity between men who need mental health support and those who receive it.
Many men avoid seeking therapy for their mental health conditions because the typical societal pressure is for them to “toughen up” and continue living with feelings of pain, frustration, anger, or self-hate. However, this can be greatly harmful as many men suffer from mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, but report it at a lower rate than women. Despite reporting lower rates of mental illness, men are 3.88 times more likely to die from suicide and are at greater risk of developing a substance abuse disorder or dying from an overdose.
While men’s mental health issues often go undiagnosed, they often live through mental health conditions including:
• Depression: Men with depression typically show aggression and irritability, disinterest in work or hobbies, and sleep issues.
• Substance abuse: Around 16% of men have alcohol use disorder, and 23% of males older than 12 reported illegal drug use in 2020.
• PTSD: Men can experience trauma in many ways, including work-induced trauma common in some occupations such as law enforcement, emergency
response, and military combat.
• Anxiety disorders: Men with anxiety disorders may appear irritable, worried, or tense and show physical symptoms caused by anxiety.
• Schizophrenia: Males often have an earlier onset of schizophrenia than women and are thought to be more likely to develop it.
The guide also covers typical stigmas surrounding male mental health. The stigmas can lead to men having a harder time seeking help. It also covers ways that people can help destigmatize men’s mental health so they feel more comfortable going to therapy.
Ellie Mental Health is a firm believer in taking the time to better people’s mental health as it will improve their overall well-being. If someone is struggling with their mental health, they should consider contacting Ellie Mental Health on their website.
Lindsey Taylor
Many men avoid seeking therapy for their mental health conditions because the typical societal pressure is for them to “toughen up” and continue living with feelings of pain, frustration, anger, or self-hate. However, this can be greatly harmful as many men suffer from mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, but report it at a lower rate than women. Despite reporting lower rates of mental illness, men are 3.88 times more likely to die from suicide and are at greater risk of developing a substance abuse disorder or dying from an overdose.
While men’s mental health issues often go undiagnosed, they often live through mental health conditions including:
• Depression: Men with depression typically show aggression and irritability, disinterest in work or hobbies, and sleep issues.
• Substance abuse: Around 16% of men have alcohol use disorder, and 23% of males older than 12 reported illegal drug use in 2020.
• PTSD: Men can experience trauma in many ways, including work-induced trauma common in some occupations such as law enforcement, emergency
response, and military combat.
• Anxiety disorders: Men with anxiety disorders may appear irritable, worried, or tense and show physical symptoms caused by anxiety.
• Schizophrenia: Males often have an earlier onset of schizophrenia than women and are thought to be more likely to develop it.
The guide also covers typical stigmas surrounding male mental health. The stigmas can lead to men having a harder time seeking help. It also covers ways that people can help destigmatize men’s mental health so they feel more comfortable going to therapy.
Ellie Mental Health is a firm believer in taking the time to better people’s mental health as it will improve their overall well-being. If someone is struggling with their mental health, they should consider contacting Ellie Mental Health on their website.
Lindsey Taylor
Ellie Mental Health
email us here