Free Training for Maryland School Teachers

As the debate rages over the incidence of mass shootings and gun control, what can we do in the event of a similar tragedy happening at other schools?

This absolutely free three hour class is being offered by an instructor with whom I have taken multiple firearm safety courses. It's open to teachers, public school employees. Call to register," — Chris Itnyre, Owner and Chief Instructor

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, USA, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Security Training Academy is offering Free Training to teachers and public school employees. “Countering The Mass Shooter Threat” training program is designed to help teachers and school official to know what to do to help keep the community safe. Recommended protocols and scenario based training is included in this free training.

“This absolutely free three hour class is being offered by an instructor with whom I have taken multiple firearm safety courses. It’s open to teachers, public school employees. Call to register,” says Chris Itnyre the Security Training Academy owner and chief Instructor.

Here are the details to get registered: Countering the Mass Shooter Threat - National Train the Teacher Day. June 18th, 2022 4pm - 7pm - Teachers Only - Call 410.977.1510

Teachers, school officials and administrators are cordially invited to attend. Learn critical, life-saving information and protocols.

The Security Training Academy in Pasadena Maryland will be having Free Training for School Teachers. The complete USCCA “Countering The Mass Shooter Threat” with scenarios-based training will be taught by a USCCA Instructor. The Class will be 3 hours of training at Security Training Academy 8567 Fort Smallwood Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122. Training will commence promptly at 4pm on June 18, 2022.

This is for teachers and school employees only. A paid class will be offered on another day.

