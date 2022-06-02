Thermal Press International Announces New Larger Facility
Plastic Assembly Equipment Manufacturing Company Announces New Larger Plant in Livermore, CALIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast growing plastic assembly equipment manufacturer Thermal Press International (TPI) announced that it has moved to a new Livermore, CA location with the doubled in size footprint from 10,000 square ft. to 20,000 square ft.
“In only 5 years since our previous major expansion TPI became jammed again on space and outgrew our previous Livermore plant. As we continue to grow our customer base worldwide, we need the additional space to support the proprietary needs of increasing demand for our labor saving and high-quality plastic assembly systems and solutions” said Ian McLean, President of TPI. The new plant will allow TPI to install additional production equipment and provide the ability to make other changes including new and more efficient production lines, testing areas and a new R&D lab. The additional space will increase TPI’s capabilities to design, engineer, manufacture, and inventory new proprietary products to meet their customers’ challenging production requirements. “Our current customers and future customers will significantly benefit from our additional capacity and capabilities,” said McLean.
By relocating, TPI’s plant has doubled in size, adding both facility and staff.
Since the new facility is located just a few miles from the prior facility, production disruption was kept to a minimum and is running at full production.
About Thermal Press International
Thermal Press International (TPI) provides state of the art heat staking and heat sealing plastic assembly equipment. TPI originated and produced the first Thermal Press machines for heat staking and heat sealing solutions for the assembly of thermoplastic products over 45 years ago. Major customer market segments include medical device, automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, and many other industries. Since TPI is always on the cutting edge of plastic assembly technology, TPI plays a key part in many of their customers’ early design and product development.
