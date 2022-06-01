COVID-19 Daily Update 6-1-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of June 1, 2022, there are currently 2,146 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 14 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,962 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, a 78-year old female from Harrison County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Wyoming County, a 64-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 95-year old female from Kanawha County.

Additional deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 74-year old male from Mineral County, an 86-year old female from Raleigh County, a 73-year old female from Fayette County, a 74-year old female from Wood County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 82-year old female from Clay County. These deaths occurred in April and May 2022.

“As we remember and honor each life lost to COVID-19, I urge every West Virginian to be vaccinated and boosted against this deadly virus,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (7), Berkeley (159), Boone (21), Braxton (8), Brooke (19), Cabell (128), Calhoun (9), Clay (1), Doddridge (2), Fayette (48), Gilmer (1), Grant (7), Greenbrier (34), Hampshire (16), Hancock (41), Hardy (13), Harrison (97), Jackson (12), Jefferson (99), Kanawha (245), Lewis (39), Lincoln (19), Logan (50), Marion (92), Marshall (28), Mason (42), McDowell (19), Mercer (97), Mineral (35), Mingo (24), Monongalia (119), Monroe (19), Morgan (6), Nicholas (52), Ohio (58), Pendleton (2), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (17), Putnam (63), Raleigh (99), Randolph (32), Ritchie (7), Roane (17), Summers (14), Taylor (26), Tucker (4), Tyler (4), Upshur (44), Wayne (35), Webster (5), Wetzel (21), Wirt (4), Wood (51), Wyoming (31). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 5 and older are recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot when due. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over who are 4 months or greater from their first booster are recommended, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

To locate free COVID-19 testing near you, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.​