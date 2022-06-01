Havas Media Group Partners with Lumen Research to Measure and Optimise Attention at Global Scale
New data-driven capability equips brands with the resources to identify meaningful, attention-commanding media experiencesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Havas Media Group announced today a global partnership with Lumen Research that will create bespoke tools to plan, measure, buy and optimise attention. This offering, the first of its kind to be integrated on a global scale, augments Havas Media Group’s Media Experience (Mx) operating system with Lumen Research’s proprietary attention data, harnessing the world’s largest and longest-lasting continuous eye tracking panels to estimate the consumer attention generated by each media impression.
The addition of attention data to Havas Media Group’s Mx operating system is currently rolling out across 150 of Havas Media Group’s global markets and will be available to client teams, effective June 2022.
“In a landscape where consumers are inundated with countless media experiences every day, traditional metrics such as impressions and viewability only tell part of the story,” said Jon Waite, Global Head of Activation at Havas Media Group. “Measuring and optimising attention is an integral component of cutting through the noise and ensuring brands are effectively delivering meaningful media experiences that resonate with consumers. Havas Media Group’s partnership with Lumen Research allows us to assess attention more accurately than ever before with the combined power of real human observations alongside device data and machine learning.”
Lumen’s Attention Measurement Platform (LAMP) utilises web camera eye tracking to record visual attention from consenting panel participants, creating a training data set for machine learning models to score a wide array of video and display media formats for attention metrics. This innovative partnership will augment Havas Media Group’s Mx planning tools with access to attention averages across online display, video and social media formats. It will directly assess the attention of client campaigns with a bespoke integration of Lumen’s LAMP tag that measures attentiveness metrics on an ongoing basis.
“We’re immensely excited to be taking such a bold step forward with our partners at Havas,” said Mike Follett, managing director of Lumen Research. “This relationship represents a change in the way we think about attention – from an interesting research topic to a fundamental business tool.”
About Havas Media Group
Havas Media Group (HMG) is the media experience agency. HMG delivers this brand promise through the Mx System, where meaningful media helps build more meaningful brands. HMG is part of the Havas Group, owned by Vivendi, one of the world’s largest integrated content, media and communications groups. HMG also consists of two global media networks: Havas Media and Arena Media. The media experience agencies are home to specialists across 150 countries worldwide, with 68 Villages. Clients include Unilever, Sanofi, JDE, Hyundai Kia, Puma, TripAdvisor, Michelin, Telefónica, Swarovski, Reckitt Benckiser, among many others. For more information, visit the Website or follow Havas Media Group on Twitter @HavasMediaGroup, LinkedIn @Havas Media Group, Facebook @HavasMedia or Instagram @havas.
About Lumen Research
Lumen Research is the leading attention technology provider to the advertising industry. They deploy their proprietary eye tracking technology on the world’s largest eye tracking panels. This data powers the LAMP suite of ad tech tools – the LAMP pre-bid plug in for DSPs, and the LAMP post-bid reporting tag.
