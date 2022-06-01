ATMOsphere Launches Global Natural Refrigerant Label
ATMOsphere has launched a global industry label to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world.
We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM , June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMOsphere (formerly shecco), a market accelerator of clean cooling technologies, has launched a global industry label to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world.
The fast-growing market for natural refrigerants has increased the need for a global label to guide end users trying to identify best-in-class suppliers. As the sector expands, this will also help manufacturers who want to grow their customer base in regions and applications where they may not be known yet.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across these new applications and regions,” explained Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
*How does it work?*
Aimed at manufacturers (both system and component) with natural refrigerant products in their portfolios, the label’s custom process considers three pillars when potential applicants apply:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
Once approved, companies can place the label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, company pitches and trade show booths. “The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Chasserot.
Companies can get the ball rolling by submitting a prequalifying form on the label’s webpage.
*Why ATMOsphere?*
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval,” explained Chasserot.
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
• published dozens of natural-refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
• hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players.;
• written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products that have made a difference; and
• sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
*More information*
How will it work? What are the benefits for manufacturers? Visit https://atmosphere.cool/natural-refrigerants-label/ to find out more and apply.
