HPLC Market Growth And Opportunity, End User Type, Top Manufacturers and Outlook 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

HPLC Market Size – USD 4.46 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.5%

Increasing application of high-performance liquid chromatography in biological research is a major factor fueling revenue growth of the global high-performance liquid chromatography market ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Emergen Research, the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market size was USD 4.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 6.39 billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.

HPLC process is basically used in various end-use industries such as food, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and more. In the pharmaceutical industry, HPLC is used at every phase of the drug discovery and drug development process. It is used to examine the ingredients of drug products qualitatively and quantitatively during the manufacturing process. Rising focus on precise diagnostics and growing acceptance of chromatographic approach as a benchmark process for testing validity and specificity of drug components is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the market going ahead.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/604

Growing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases worldwide, increasing applications of the HPLC technique in pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities owing to their high accuracy, efficacy, and faster results, increasing government investments in the life sciences industry, and growing number of pre-clinical and clinical trials of new drugs and therapeutics are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

High performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) is a robust tool for qualitative and quantitative estimation and is widely used in analytical chemistry. The technique is used to separate, purify, and identify components present in various solutions and mixtures. The HPLC process is way faster and more efficient in comparison to many other chromatography techniques

COVID-19 Impact on the Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market :

Social distancing and restrictions severely disrupted businesses and operations

Lockdowns caused disruptions in transportation and logistics

Impacted manufacturing activities and mining operations globally

Took a toll on economy of various countries

Caused sudden and drastic downturn in economic activity

Disrupted agriculture, fisheries, dairy, and other sectors

Caused loss of employment and financial crisis

Consumables Product Type Segment Accounted for Largest Revenue Share in 2020:

Based on product type, the consumables segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market in 2020. Technological advances in liquid chromatography procedures, increasing applications of HPLC in drug development and food & beverage testing, increasing research and development programs in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological, food & beverage, and agriculture sectors are key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies End-use Segment Revenue to Expand at a Rapid CAGR:

Based on end-use, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is projected to account for the fastest revenue growth rate in the global high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market over the forecast period. Robust revenue growth of this segment can be attributed to rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases globally, growing need for new and advanced drugs and therapeutics, increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical sectors.

Asia Pacific to Account for Fastest Revenue Growth Rate:

Asia Pacific high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC) market is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR in the global market over the forecast period. Some of the major factors expected to fuel the regional market revenue growth are increased government investments in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rise in life science research & development activities, growing need for more advanced and effective biosimilars and generic medicines, and rapidly advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market

The prominent players participating in this industry include:

Waters Corporations, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, GE Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck Millipore, Hitachi, and Showa Denko k.k.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global high-performance liquid chromatography market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Instruments

Systems

Detectors

Pumps

Others

Accessories

Consumables

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Clinical Research

Forensic

Diagnostics

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pharma and Bio-pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic Institutions

Others



Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/604



Global High-performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Browse more reports@

joint reconstruction market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/joint-reconstruction-market

plant genomics market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plant-genomics-market

blood pressure monitoring devices market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

image recognition market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/image-recognition-market

contact lenses market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/contact-lenses-market

nanotechnology market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanotechnology-market

2d chromatography market

https://www.google.com.ar/url?q=https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/2d-chromatography-market

About us:

Emergen research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.