Security Screening Market Projected to Reach $10.1 billion by 2026

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report by MarketsandMarkets™, the "Security Screening Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (X-Ray, Metal Detection, Biometric, Spectrometry, Spectroscopy), End Use, Application (People Screening, Baggage & Cargo Screening, Vehicle Inspection), Region - Global Forecast to 2026”, the Security Screening Market is estimated to be worth USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 10.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3 %.

Security screening involves the scanning of individuals, luggage, cargo, and vehicles using X-ray imaging systems, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic detectors, biometric systems, spectroscopy, and spectrometry to ensure security at places such as airports, government offices, prisons, border checkpoints, educational institutes, and several other establishments.



Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=264685413



Security screening is the process of scanning individuals and their belongings to maintain security at places such as airports, border checkpoints, and other public places. The products used for security screening include X-ray screening systems, electromagnetic metal detectors, biometric systems, spectrometry & spectroscopy solutions, and others (radio frequency detectors (RFDs) and mmWave scanners). The growth of the security screening market is primarily driven by the increasing criminal activities, growing need for large-scale surveillance at public places, and increasing demand in the private sector. However, factors such as high installation and maintenance costs of screening products, and privacy concerns are restraining the growth of this market.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Security Screening Market”

135 - Tables

64 - Figures

227 - Pages



Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=264685413



In technology, the electromagnetic metal detection segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the security screening market during the forecast period

Electromagnetic metal detectors detect the presence of metals on individuals and in their belongings. Due to the increase in criminal activities, metal detectors with high operational and functional performance are required for inspecting people. Metal detectors with varying capabilities are available to serve the specific requirements of different end users. Metal detectors are especially used to enable security at airports, buildings, and events, and to avoid currency smuggling. Handheld metal detectors and walkthrough metal detectors are the key types of metal detectors used for security screening. With the help of an electromagnetic metal detector, security personnel can physically detect if a person is carrying a metallic object. These detectors alert the security personnel if an individual possesses dangerous objects such as knives or weapons. Metal detectors are also used at public places such as shopping malls where public safety is necessary. The increasing deployment of metal detectors in public and private sectors is expected to drive the growth of the electromagnetic metal detectors segment during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in Security Screening Market:



OSI Systems (US),

Smiths Detection (UK),

Leidos (US),

Thales (France),

Bruker (US),

NEC (Japan),

Digital Barriers (UK),

ADANI Systems (US),

VOTI Detection (Canada),

Magal Security Systems (Israel),

Aware (US),

Argus Global (Australia),

FLIR Systems (US), and

Analogic Corporation (US).



In end use, the transportation segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the security screening market during the forecast period



The transportation sector includes transit locations such as airports, seaports, rail stations, and bus stations. The global passenger traffic is expected to increase tremendously by 2025. Many passengers pass through these transit locations, and to maintain security at these sites, contraband detection systems, such as metal detectors and X-ray scanners, are used.

Security screening devices are used at all airports worldwide, as many individuals pass through airports every day. After the terrorist attacks in the US in 2001, airport authorities were being directed to upgrade airport security with the latest screening technology. Internal and external threats at airport facilities and aircraft remain a major concern in many countries. Normally, a combination of security screening equipment is used at airports. The devices commonly used in security screening include electromagnetic metal detectors, X-ray screening systems, explosive trace detectors, and biometric systems. The rising passenger traffic has made it essential to inspect people, cargo, baggage, and vehicles regularly and rigorously. Individual and baggage screening is very important at airports and other transit locations, while cargo screening plays an important role in preventing illegal activities at seaports. The global rise in terrorism is the major driving factor for the security screening market. Security screening products such as metal detectors, X-ray screening systems, and biometric systems are installed on a large scale at airports, railway stations, and several other transit points. These products provide complete scanning of passengers and their belongings and help avoid illegal activities.

The security screening market in APAC is projected to have the highest growth during the forecast period



APAC is one of the emerging markets in the world, with many social gatherings, tourism activities, events, and sports, which result in the gathering and movement of huge crowds. Thus, the scope of growth for the security screening market is high in the region. This region mainly consists of India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea. Other countries, such as Taiwan and Sri Lanka, are covered under the Rest of APAC. The frequency of public events where people gather in huge numbers is higher in APAC as compared with other regions.

In recent years, several APAC countries, such as India, Sri Lanka, and Australia, have experienced terrorist attacks. These attacks have compelled the governments in these countries to upgrade their security measures by investing significantly in developing and installing security systems. Thus, the security screening market is expected to grow at the highest rate in the region. To curb terrorism, governments in various nations have laid down multiple policies and have adopted security measures at airports and seaports. Moreover, upcoming public events and gatherings in APAC countries will boost the demand for security screening solutions in the region.





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com