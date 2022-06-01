Whole Exome Sequencing Market Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Future Trends and Forecasts 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing research and development activities, advancements in genomics, and rising awareness regarding benefits of whole exome sequencing are some key factors expected to drive market growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global whole exome sequencing market size is expected to be significantly robust in 2028 and register a steady revenue CAGR during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Increasing incidence of genetic disorders, rising awareness regarding whole exome sequencing, and rapid development of advanced diagnostic methods for treatment of genetic disorders are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, whole exome sequencing is cost-effective as compared to whole genome sequencing methods and has a higher efficiency of detecting genetic variations or mutations that alter protein sequences and this has boosted its adoption in academic and scientific research

Market Dynamics:

Whole exome sequencing is a widely used and important next-generation sequencing technique that efficiently sequences all protein-coding regions in a genome. Whole exome sequencing is primarily used to screen and identify variations and mutations in the protein-coding regions. Whole exome sequencing can accurately detect genetic mutations that are related to birth defects and development delays. Increasing awareness regarding benefits of whole exome sequencing in detecting genetic disorders, rising investment to accelerate genomics and proteomics research, and adoption of cutting-edge technologies are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

The prominent players operating in the Whole Exome Sequencing Market are profiled in-depth in the report and their strategies, collaborations, and product innovations. The analysis of the key players and their strategies to fortify their presence in the market impart a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the Electronic Health Records Market.

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Illumina, Inc.

Life Technologies

Roche NimbleGen, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

BGI (Beijing Genomics Institute)

Eurofins Genomics, Inc.

Sengenics

GENEWIZ, Inc.

Knome, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Ambry Genetics



𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎:

The services segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Services is further segmented into sequencing and data analysis services. Increase in demand for high-throughput sequencing and data analysis services due to their advantages such as advanced bioinformatics visualization and low-cost sequencing and data management is a key factor driving this segment’s growth. Sequence analysis services usually include experimental design, library generation from samples, and downstream analysis of DNA sequences.

𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑:

Based on end-use, the global whole exome sequencing market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research centers & academic institutions, and others. The research centers & academic institutions segment is projected to register the fastest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Factors contributing to this segment’s growth are growing demand for advanced therapeutics and personalized medicine, increasing investments by government bodies in genomic research programs, growing use of whole exome sequencing in clinical genetic laboratories, and increasing use of the technology in diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other chronic illnesses.

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎:

Among regional markets, the North America whole exome sequencing market accounted for the largest revenue share in the global market in 2020. Growing prevalence of chronic and genetic disorders, rising demand for personalized medicine, increasing adoption of whole exome sequencing technology for development of develop advanced diagnostics, and increasing genomic R&D activities are major factors bolstering the North America market revenue growth. Revenue growth is further driven by factors such as increased government funding for cancer research and presence of leading market players in the region, including Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies, and Life Technologies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 :

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Utility

Platforms

Business Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Business to Customer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Customer to Business (C2B)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Data Storage & Security

Data Sharing and Monetization

Automated Health Insurance

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Research Institutes

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

