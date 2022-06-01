Hyperscale Computing Market Research Current as Well as the Future Challenges:Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of IoT & big data technologies and rising number of hyperscale data centers are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market

Hyperscale Computing Market Size – USD 149.07 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.4%, Market Trends –Increasing integration of AI with hybrid cloud” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing penetration of internet of things (IoT) devices and rising adoption of bid data technology are some key factors driving global hyperscale computing market revenue growth. Increasing demand for data management, need for storage, and rapid retrieval due to ongoing IoT trend across various industries, verticals, and sectors are driving urgent need for and deployment of hyperscale computing.

Some Key Highlights

Solution segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to rising focus towards hyperscale computing for providing computation, storage, and virtualization layers of infrastructure in single-solution architecture.

Large enterprises segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing focus towards improving application, rising need to implement robust and scalable cloud or distributed storage system to manage high volume data, and increasing adoption of hyperscale computing to increase processing power, storage space, and to optimize computational workloads.

Data segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly steady CAGR owing to rising number of hyperscale data centers, increasing adoption of advanced data center technology for meeting growing need of data center performance requirements, and for providing energy efficient solutions.

IT and telecommunication segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share due rising adoption of 5G technology, increase in data traffic, surge in the use of broadband services, increasing customer demands which is prompting telecom companies to modernize their networks and shift to virtualized and cloud architectures.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Google LLC, Apple Inc., International Machine Business Corporation (IBM), Dell Technologies Inc., Celestica Inc., Intel Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyperscale computing market on the basis of component, organization size, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solution

Server

Storage

Networking

Services

Installation and Deployment

Consultation

Support & Maintenance

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

Data

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Retail & E-Commerce

Government & Defense

Research & Academics

Healthcare

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Hyperscale Computing Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The global hyperscale computing market size reached USD 149.07 Billion in 2020