Antares Vision Group Selected to Speak on Supply Chain Traceability and Smart Hospital Systems at GS1 Connect 2022

Topics: “Supply Chain Traceability: Can Your Business Survive Without It” and “Smarter and Safer Hospitals: When Innovative Technologies Meet Patient Safety”TRAVAGLIATO, BRESCIA, ITALY, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antares Vision Group (AV Group), a technological partner of excellence in digitalization and integrated data management, the global leader in track and trace hardware and software solutions, and one of the main players in inspection systems for quality control and integrated data management, has been chosen to provide thought leadership presentations at the GS1 Connect Conference, June7-9 in San Diego.
In “Supply Chain Traceability: Can Your Business Survive Without It?”, Herb Wong, vice president of strategy and innovation at rfxcel, which is part of AV Group, will discuss why traceability is foundational to business success in a rapidly evolving landscape of digitalization, ever-changing consumer expectations and power dynamics, tougher regulations, and supply chain uncertainty. The session will be held Thursday, June 9, at 1:45 p.m.
In on-demand session 509, “Smarter and Safer Hospitals: When Innovative Technologies Meet Patient Safety,” Antares Vision Digital Healthcare Department director Adriano Fusco, and Dr. Alberto Sanna, director of the Research Center for Advanced Technologies for Health and Well-Being of the IRCCS San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, will discuss how traceability and GS1 standards enabled end-to-end visibility of medications – from their arrival at the hospital to dispensing – through the use of optimized resources that focus on patient safety.
AV Group Chairman and Co-CEO Emidio Zorzella said he was excited that GS1 Connect attendees would have the opportunity to hear Mr. Wong, Mr. Fusco, and Dr. Sanna talk about the Group’s technology. “The ultimate goals of traceability and GS1 standards are to protect people and optimize business processes,” he said. “These are also AV Group’s goals. I think people will have a strong reaction when they see how our technology is improving people’s lives, making businesses more efficient and effective and, we hope, making the world a better place.”
GS1 Connect is an annual event hosted by GS1 US. It brings together trading partners to network and learn about the value of using standards-based business processes and best practices for optimum efficiencies in managing the supply and demand sides of their value chains. The theme of this year’s conference is “Adapt,” focusing on how businesses have used GS1 Standards to overcome challenges to thrive in uncertain times. It will feature more than 40 live sessions, more than 50 exhibitors, trading partner roundtables, and other events centered on user stories and leadership insights for supply chain optimization.
Antares Vision Group is an outstanding technology partner in digitalization and innovation for enterprises and institutions, guaranteeing the safety of products and people, business competitiveness, and environmental protection.
AV Group provides a unique and comprehensive ecosystem of technologies — including software and hardware — to guarantee product quality (inspection systems and equipment) and end-to-end traceability (from raw materials to production, from distribution to the consumer), through integrated data management, applying artificial intelligence and blockchain too.
AV Group is active in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals, biomedical devices, and hospitals), beverage, food, and cosmetics industries, and is expanding into other sectors. The world leader in track and trace systems for pharmaceutical products, it provides major global manufacturers, including more than 50 percent of the Top 20 multinationals, and numerous government authorities with solutions to monitor their supply chains and validate product authenticity.
Listed since April 2019 on the Italian Stock Exchange in the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) segment and from May 2021 in the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) (electronic equity market), AV Group operates in 60 countries, employs approximately 1,000 people, and has a consolidated network of more than 40 international partners. antaresvisiongroup.com
rfxcel, part of AV Group, has deep expertise in providing leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage digital supply chains, lower costs, protect products and brand reputations, and engage consumers. rfxcel.com
