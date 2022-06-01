FORMER CASUALTY ACTUARIAL SOCIETY (CAS) BOARD CHAIR, BRIAN BROWN, AWARDED DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

Brian Brown, FCAS, MAAA

Former CAS Chair and Milliman Board Member is an active advocate for increased diversity in the actuarial profession.

The Certificate in Risk Governance® is a program that I would recommend for all board members. Great program, kudos to the DCRO Institute.” — Brian Brown, FCAS, MAAA, Equity Principal and Consulting Actuary, Milliman

GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, June 1, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance to Brian Brown of Chicago, Illinois, in the United States.Brian is an Equity Principal and Consulting Actuary with Milliman, where he has worked for more than three decades with insurers and reinsurers around the world. He is a past Chair of the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS) Board of Directors, where he led the Board in setting its strategic direction. He is the former Global Practice Director for Milliman's Casualty Practice, where he coordinated international strategies for Milliman's casualty practice, including offices in North and South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Brian was also on Milliman's Board of Directors from 2012-to 2018. Brian is an active advocate for increased diversity in the actuarial profession."Brian is a well-connected and well-established leader in the insurance space with real business experience," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "In addition to his global business experience, the Certificate in Risk Governanceenhances his board skills and makes him an even more attractive and effective board member," he continued."The Certificate in Risk Governanceis a program that I would recommend for all board members, said Mr. Brown. "It provides practical examples of how to govern risk so your company can thrive. It highlights the upside and downside to risk and helps to provide insight on how to move the risk curve to your company's advantage. Great program, kudos to the DCRO Institute," he continued.The DCRO Institute awards the Certificate in Risk Governanceto those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum design is for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

