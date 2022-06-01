Month of Action for Children launched

VIETNAM, June 1 -

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (centre) and delegates launch the Action Month for Children in a ceremony held Tuesday night. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính officially launched the Month of Action for Children at a ceremony in Hà Nội on Tuesday (May 31).

The special month is held every June to promote child care and protection, and mobilise social resources for the work.

Under the theme “Joining hands to care for, educate and protect children,” the month aims to engage socio-political organisations, social organisations, families and communities in the care, education and protection of children.

Addressing the event, PM Chính stressed that we should not only hold a month of action but always act for children.

While recognising many remarkable achievements in child care and protection, the PM said problems remain, such as abuse and violence against children, child drownings, suicides, and poverty.

He emphasised the three main pillars of children’s lives, which are family-school-society, saying that the country needs a strategy for children, with solutions to improve their health and education.

The PM also underlined the need to fully enforce the Law on Children and other legal documents on child care, education and protection.

He called on every individua to ensure that children are the first to benefit from socio-economic development in the country.

At the ceremony, PM Chính and officials presented gifts to disadvantaged children.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính presents gifts to a child at the Việt Nam National Children's Hospital in Hà Nội on Tuesday. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

Earlier in the day, PM Chính also visited and presented gifts to patients at the Việt Nam National Children's Hospital in Hà Nội.

He talked to children receiving treatment at the hospital and wished them early recovery from illnesses.

Speaking to officials and medical workers at the hospital, the Government leader stressed that after the COVID-19 pandemic is put under control, more attention should be paid to health care for children.

He acknowledged the great work of the hospital over more than half a century since it opened, and urged the hospital to develop into a model health care establishment for children.

PM Chính asked the hospital to work with other medical facilities and the Health Ministry to research the pandemic’s impacts on children’s physical and psychological health.

He again stressed the priority that the Government gives to health care and education, and appealed to the medical workers at the hospital to give the best possible care for the patients.

The hospital’s officials reported that the hospital gives medical checks and treatment to around 1 million children each year. — VNS