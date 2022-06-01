Deep Knowledge Analytics’ Global GovTech Industry 2022 Report and IT-Platform Revealed in Davos at World Economic Forum
Deep Knowledge Analytics’ Global GovTech Industry 2022 Interactive Report and IT-Platform Revealed in Davos During 2022 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting
The GovTech Industry with more than $500B in Capitalization in 2022, focused on improving the quality of life and optimizing the bureaucratic processes via hi-tech solutions.”DAVOS, SWITZERLAND, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deep Knowledge Analytics’ GovTech Division announced the launch of its new Global GovTech Industry Overview 2022 interactive analytical report and IT-Platform during the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting at Davos.
The open-access interactive report and Big Data Analytics Dashboard presents a collection of advanced analytics on the GovTech industry, an overview of next-generation technologies, and case studies that explore GovTech and e-governance solutions. It has been designed to serve as the go-to digital resource for original insights and analysis on the opportunities, challenges, and trends to watch in the GovTech sector.
Drawing on a wide range of data sources, the report provides an up-to-date overview of the most important developments in this rapidly evolving field. The report's findings are presented in an easy-to-use format, with key information highlighted in an associated AI-powered dashboard. It allows users to quickly identify the most important trends and developments in the GovTech sector.
The open-access report’s associated with Global GovTech Analytics Dashboard is a licensed SaaS solution designed for governmental organizations seeking to tap into the DeepTech sector, and for GovTech companies looking for new markets for their products or services and to adjust their business models according to the most recent trends shaping the Global GovTech Industry landscape.
In addition, Deep Knowledge Group General Partner Dmitry Kaminskiy also delivered a keynote address on the current state and the future of the Longevity Industry as of 2022 at the Davos Longevity Investment Summit. Dmitry presented key findings on major trends and developments shaping the 2022 Longevity Industry and its investment landscape, unveiled key take-aways from his book, Longevity Industry 1.0: Defining the Biggest and Most Complex Industry in Human History (Second Edition) and Longevity Industry Journal 2022, and highlighted the Group’s development of sophisticated Longevity Industry Big Data Analytical System and Dashboard. Which is a key component of Deep Knowledge Group’s ongoing activities to support the industry’s continued growth, and its pursuit of a truly ecosystemic approach through its various financial service divisions to establish an integral financial infrastructure to support the commoditization of the Longevity Industry as a new asset class.
Meanwhile, several other Deep Knowledge Group partners and executives were in attendance at Davos, including Stefan Hascoet (Head of Deep Knowledge Ventures Suisse) and Cecelia Yu (Head of UK and Europe at Deep Knowledge Group and Managing Partner at Longevity.Capital). The team presented a variety of Deep Knowledge Group’s new initiatives, reports and IT-Platforms in various venues, including Deep Knowledge Philanthropy’s Global Philanthropy Ecosystem, DeepTech for Social Good Landscape Overview Q2 2022 and Global Impact Investing Q2 2022 reports and analytical dashboards.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
GovTech Division of Deep Knowledge Analytics focuses on producing sophisticated open-access and proprietary analytics that reveal major factors driving the ongoing transformation of the global GovTech industry, main sectors to be improved, barriers to this process, and ways to overcome them. The division conducts quantitative analytics and benchmarking on the main types of technologies used by GovTech and e-governance including blockchain, AI, IoT, geospatial data analysis, smart cities technologies, with emphasis on the best examples of their implementation.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬
Deep Knowledge Analytics is a DeepTech focused agency producing advanced analytics on DeepTech and frontier-technology industries using sophisticated multi-dimensional frameworks and algorithmic methods that combine hundreds of specially-designed and specifically-weighted metrics and parameters to deliver insightful market intelligence, pragmatic forecasting and tangible industry benchmarking.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
Deep Knowledge Group is a consortium of commercial and non-profit organisations active on multiple fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, media, philanthropy and more.
