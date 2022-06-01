Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,171 in the last 365 days.

Treated, but not disinfected, wastewater being released in Eldora

ELDORA—A leak in a pipeline leaving the Eldora wastewater treatment plant caused treated wastewater to flow into the Iowa River recently.  

Officials at the wastewater plant needed to reroute the wastewater today (Tuesday) to bypass ultraviolet disinfection units, allowing soil around the damaged pipe to dry out so repairs can be made.

The treated, but not disinfected, wastewater discharge is expected to be ongoing for several days. The effluent may have elevated E. coli bacteria levels or contain other pathogens.

People should keep children and pets away from the river until 24 to 48 hours after repairs are made. Boaters and tubers should avoid contact with the river below the 14th Avenue bridge on the east side of town.

DNR will monitor the cleanup and consider appropriate enforcement action.

E. coli also naturally occurs in Iowa rivers. Swimmers and others who recreate in and around these waters should avoid ingesting the water, wash their hands before eating or drinking, and shower after exposure.

You just read:

Treated, but not disinfected, wastewater being released in Eldora

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.