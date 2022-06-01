Morocco Records 320 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, June 1 - Morocco reported 320 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the ministry of Health and Social Protection said Tuesday, adding that 175 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,832,317 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,313,391, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 6,425,325 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

According to the same source, the number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rose to 1,168,303, while recoveries increased to 1,150,599, i.e. a recovery rate of 98.5%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (169), Rabat-Salé-Kenitra (78), Marrakech-Safi (44), Fez-Meknes (08), the Oriental (08), Draa-Tafilalet (05), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (04), Souss-Massa (03) and the Oriental (04) and Beni Mellal-Khenifra (01).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they remain at 16,076 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with no case reported in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases has reached 1,628, while four severe or critical cases have been reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 17.

MAP 31 mai 2022