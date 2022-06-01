CloudOffix and Nova Edge have combined their forces for the future of work
NovaEdge has become CloudOffix’s new partner to drive digitization in the United Arab Emirates
It is vital for us that our paths cross with Nova Edge. I believe that together with our partner, we will undertake many projects that will make an impact in the sector.”CLAYMONT, DELAWARE, USA, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOffix, a global leader in All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience Management Platforms, today announced the expansion of its partnership network in the United Arab Emirates. CloudOffix, which has successful partnerships in different regions of the world, has recently developed a successful partnership with Nova Edge, one of the experienced digital transformation companies in the United Arab Emirates.
— Gokhan Erdogdu / CEO
CloudOffix was founded as an All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience (CX) Platform to unite all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix can enhance and optimize all the different touchpoints a customer may have with your organization. CloudOffix can manage the customer's whole journey; they first reach out to you until they signup to become a customer and through the time that they are an advocate and getting serviced by you. CloudOffix is on an aggressive growth path with an innovative product roadmap, an expanding global community of loyal customers and partners, and a big vision for the future of digital transformation.
CloudOffix CEO Gökhan Erdoğdu expressed his happiness for this valuable cooperation. “For the digitization projects, our partners do not need to make partnerships with many different products independent from each other. Only with the CloudOffix platform, our partners can offer end-to-end customer-centric services for their customers.” He also added “In every region, every customer has different requirements. With the help of CloudOffix’s low-code-development features, our partners can also customize the platform very easily.“
NovaEdge CEO Mohammed Imran Ansari said, “Nova Edge is one of the fastest-growing IT companies in the United Arab Emirates. We have implemented and continue to implement dozens of digitization projects that contribute to both the local and global economy with our experienced team who understands corporate needs well and can produce effective and correct solutions for these needs.” Ansari also added, “We believe that in today's Metaverse era, CloudOffix platform offers an indispensable solution for all companies that want to keep up with the times and create added value.”
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is an All-In-One CRM and Customer Experience (CX) Platform to unite all teams around customers by bringing Sales, Marketing, Project, Helpdesk, e-Commerce, Invoicing, and even HR together in a natively integrated, highly customizable, and collaborative environment. CloudOffix lets your entire team rally around a single platform for day-to-day work. One platform to learn. One place to check for notifications. There is no more constant switching between CRM, Email Marketing, Project Management, and other tools. Most importantly, there is no need to integrate all these applications. In this way, customers experience a more delightful digital experience.
About Novaedge
Novaedge is a Software Services Company specializing in providing digitization services to its clients globally. His expertise lies in reducing costs and improving productivity by bringing the strategic advantage of digitization. This improves reliability, speed, and agility and enables customers to achieve a sustainable differential advantage over their competition.
Hande Mimarsinanoglu
CloudOffix
+1 302-342-9433
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
CloudOffix in 2 mins.