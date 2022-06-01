"The Adventures of a Warrior" Unfold in Jake Stanley Townsend's Novel
Katerina Liberty becomes warrior princess in fantasy tale set in Arthurian eraMISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Jake Stanley Townsend invites his readers to return to a bygone era of magic and mysticism to witness "The Adventures of a Warrior." Not just any hero but a princess who must learn to fight for everything she holds dear in a strange realm where the fantastic is quite real.
In "The Adventures of a Warrior" two worlds come together during the days of Merlin, a mythical time period coinciding with the medieval era. In these Arthurian times, the warrior princess Katerina Liberty must muster all of her strength to overcome the adversities in her path, hardships that threaten those she cares for. In her exploits she learns lessons of love and honor from a man named Cain White Eagle who teaches her these things and more. Katerina is also joined by her companion, including Ben Jee, her best friend, who are her surest allies in the journey she is about to undertake.
For readers seeking swashbuckling tales of heroism and excitement, Townsend's "The Adventures of a Warrior" will satisfy their craving for derring-do. They will also see the importance of honor as well as love and friendship, values that empower individuals as well as groups, allowing them to exceed their limits and face seemingly insurmountable odds.
About the Author
Jake Stanley Townsend was recuperating from surgery and took to writing to overcome the difficulties he was facing. He has another book called "The Hunter and The Prey," a romance novel involving the highest class and honor. Townsend is working on three more books including a sequel to "On Trial for Freedom," a Native American story and another tale of romance. He has been on Susan Sherayko's podcast.
