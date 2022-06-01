St Johnsbury//Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2003871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at approximately 1656 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairview St, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Alyssa Mills

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/31/22 at approximately 1316 hours Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury was notified of the whereabouts of a possible fugitive from justice out of NH. At approximately 1656 hours, Troopers located Alyssa Mills, at a residence on Fairview St in Fairlee. Mills had a confirmed Nationwide extraditable warrant for her arrest. Mills was taken into custody and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 at 1230 hours

LODGED - Yes

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov