St Johnsbury//Fugitive from Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2003871
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at approximately 1656 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairview St, Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
ACCUSED: Alyssa Mills
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/31/22 at approximately 1316 hours Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury was notified of the whereabouts of a possible fugitive from justice out of NH. At approximately 1656 hours, Troopers located Alyssa Mills, at a residence on Fairview St in Fairlee. Mills had a confirmed Nationwide extraditable warrant for her arrest. Mills was taken into custody and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 at 1230 hours
LODGED - Yes
BAIL: $5,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov