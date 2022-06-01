Submit Release
News Search

There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,089 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury//Fugitive from Justice

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2003871

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aremburg

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/31/2022 at approximately 1656 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Fairview St, Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

ACCUSED: Alyssa Mills

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/31/22 at approximately 1316 hours Vermont State Police, St Johnsbury was notified of the whereabouts of a possible fugitive from justice out of NH. At approximately 1656 hours, Troopers located Alyssa Mills, at a residence on Fairview St in Fairlee. Mills had a confirmed Nationwide extraditable warrant for her arrest. Mills was taken into custody and transported to the St Johnsbury Barracks for processing.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/22 at 1230 hours

LODGED - Yes

BAIL: $5,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury//Fugitive from Justice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.