Bestselling Author Dan Portik Launches New Book On How to Beat Inflation With A Secret Online Door

How to reach the unreachable online to negotiate and save thousands of dollars

Over the years, using the techniques in this book, I have saved tens of thousands of dollars on items ranging from groceries to cars”
— Dan Portik

NORTH OLMSTED, OHIO, USA, June 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dan Portik, best-selling author and owner of Cleveland based BVS Film Productions LLC. has just released his latest book, Learn How To Beat Inflation With The Secret Online Door. The book is based on Dan’s discovery on how rarely used online search and negotiating methods can go beyond gatekeepers and connect directly to decisionmakers who can get anything one desires.

The technique in The Secret Online Door provides a way to fight inflation and save massive amounts of money on all one's purchases.

“Over the years, using the techniques in this book, I have saved tens of thousands of dollars on items ranging from groceries to cars” states author Dan Portik. “With just a few clicks, I found a way to directly contact a company’s executive that sympathized with my issue and immediately provided a highly effective solution. In some cases, new items were supplied back to me free of charge"

In addition, this book is full of unique ways to get around warrantee limitations and shows there is no such thing as a limited warrantee if one uses the right techniques.

The Secret Online Door is available now at the Amazon and at danportik.com

