iSwiss special guest at the Dubai Legends Cup, Aleo Christopher dribbles with Luis Figo and Wesley Sneijder
EINPresswire.com/ -- iSwiss special guest at "Cup of Legends - The OmegaPro", a tournament that took place on 12 May last, organized in collaboration with the Dubai Sports Council, in Armani Hotel under the Burj Khalifa Tower, the tallest skyscraper in the world.
22 of the greatest football legends of all time, like Kaká, Ronaldinho, Iker Casillas, John Terry, Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder, competed under the sparkling lights of the Burj Khalifa - used for the occasion as a huge scoreboard - resulting in one of the most spectacular matches in football history.
Entrepreneurs, celebrities and influencers like Bollywood superstars Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood and Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu attended the event.
Aleo Christopher, CEO of iSwiss, fan of italian football club Inter, as he admitted on the sidelines, did not miss the opportunity to exchange two dribbles for the Luis Figo and Wesley Sneijder gold ball.
They talked about business too. "In these events we meet our international customers. Vips that travel from one continent to another, not only for work but also for leisure. Artists and footballers may have homes and families in different countries and they need a single and global payment system.
For them we have developed our Stars Team offer that allows you to transfer money in more than 30 different currencies with instant transfers. Our debit cards have no limits, unless set by the circuit, and by showing your iSwiss card you gain access to the Dubai International Airport VIP lounge as well as at other international airports ", says Aleo.
"We study solutions every day to make life easier and simpler for our customers, not only for VIP but for business too", concludes Aleo.
iSwiss.ch
Mr. Aleo Christopher
