Maine CDC Reports Flu-related Child Death

May 31, 2022
Human Services

Antiviral medications can reduce impact of influenza

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) today identified an influenza-associated pediatric death, the first to date in Maine during the 2021-22 influenza season. The child tested positive for influenza A.

Influenza continues to circulate at elevated levels in Maine. Influenza causes a fever (≥100°F) and a cough or sore throat. People may also experience runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headache, and fatigue. Most people with influenza have mild illness. However, certain people are at high risk for more serious illness, including young children, people 65 years and older, pregnant women, and people with certain medical conditions.

Influenza can be treated with antiviral medication. Antiviral treatment works best when started within two days of getting sick. However, starting treatment later can still be helpful, especially for people at high risk for serious influenza illness. Contact your doctor if you or your child are at high risk of serious illness and develop influenza symptoms.

Seek immediate medical care if your child is experiencing any of these symptoms:

  • Difficulty or changes in breathing
  • Bluish lips or face
  • Chest pain
  • Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)
  • Not alert or interacting when awake
  • Seizures
  • Fever above 104°F
  • Fever or cough that improve but then return or worsen
  • Worsening of chronic medical conditions

Maine CDC recommends following the "No Flu 4 You" guidelines, which include:

  • Wash your hands: Both the public and health care providers should wash their hands frequently to prevent transmission of influenza.
  • Cover your cough:Use tissues, or cough into your sleeve.
  • Stay home when you are sick:Symptomatic individuals should remain home until 24 hours after fever resolves without the use of medications.
  • Get Vaccinated: I. Maine CDC recommends vaccination for everyone ages 6 months and older, especially those at high risk of serious influenza complications. Influenza vaccine is provided at no cost by the state of Maine for all children under the age of 19 years.

Influenza-associated deaths of individuals younger than 18 years old must be reported in Maine. An influenza-associated death is when a person has symptoms with a positive influenza test and dies before recovering. Prior to this case, the last influenza-associated pediatric death in Maine occurred in February 2020.

For more information:

For questions about vaccination, please contact the Maine Immunization Program at 800-867-4775, or through immunizeme@maine.gov. If you have additional questions or need to report an influenza-associated pediatric death, please call Maine CDC's 24-hour Disease Reporting Hotline at 1-800-821-5821.

