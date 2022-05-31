Premier Health and Holistic Medicine Releases Guide on When to Go to the Doctor for a Tick Bite
EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Health and Holistic Medicine have released a guide on when to go to the doctor for a tick bite. Although the chances of contracting Lyme disease are low according to the CDC, there are still concerns when bitten by a tick.
Many people are at a higher risk of tick bites during the warmer seasons when they’re outside enjoying the nice weather. Typically, they’ll walk through high-risk areas of vegetation and grass where ticks wait for their next victim to pass.
If a tick has bitten someone, there is still a chance that they don’t contract the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria responsible for Lyme disease. Not every tick is infected with the bloodborne illness and, therefore, may not pass it on to the animals or people they feed on.
Typically, people who spot that a tick has attached themselves can carefully remove them. Ticks are typically in the hard-to-spot places on the body and can sometimes be hard to remove as they have barbed feeding tubes that make it difficult to detach them.
If someone removes the tick under 24 hours after the initial bite, they can significantly reduce their risk of Lyme disease. They should remove the tick, kill it with alcohol, and place it in a sealed container or bag to reduce the risk of the tick biting other people or pets. The person should wash the affected area to reduce the risk of infection.
Someone should seek medical attention for a tick if they begin to have the initial symptoms of Lyme disease, such as fever, chills, body aches, headache, neck stiffness, dizziness, swollen lymph nodes, and heart palpitations. It’s better to seek help from a professional specializing in Lyme disease as it often can be misdiagnosed.
At Premier Health and Holistic Medicine, Dr. Ridinger is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease. People who have discovered a bullseye rash or have flu-like symptoms can reach Dr. Ridinger to make an appointment by visiting the Premier Health and Holistic Medicine website.
Robin Ridinger
At Premier Health and Holistic Medicine, Dr. Ridinger is a holistic medicine practitioner in Leesburg, Virginia, specializing in treating Lyme disease.
