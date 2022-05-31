Submit Release
News Search

There were 759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,058 in the last 365 days.

Ambassador Marcia S. Bernicat Sworn in as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Global Talent

Ambassador Marcia S. Bernicat was sworn in today as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Global Talent.  A career member of the Foreign Service for 41 years, she was Acting Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs (OES) until September 30, 2021.  Also, from January-August 2021, she served concurrently as Senior Official for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.  From 2019-2020, she served as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for OES.  She has also served as Ambassador to Bangladesh and to Senegal and Guinea Bissau, Deputy Chief of Mission in Barbados and Malawi, and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Human Resources, among many other positions with the Department.

Director General Bernicat is a graduate of Lafayette College and Georgetown University.

For press inquiries, please contact Public Affairs Specialist Brenda Greenberg GreenbergBL2@state.gov and follow @StateDG on Twitter.

You just read:

Ambassador Marcia S. Bernicat Sworn in as Director General of the Foreign Service and Director of Global Talent

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.