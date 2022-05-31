Transitions in the Office of the Spokesperson

For the past 15 months, I have been fortunate to work alongside extraordinarily talented and committed public servants. Today, I have the bittersweet task of saying goodbye to two members of my team and announcing an important addition.

Next month, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter and Deputy Spokesperson J.T. Ice will transition out of their respective roles. Jalina, who was appointed to the position in January 2021, has made important contributions across the institution, and her passion and enthusiasm have helped convey to audiences at home and around the world the values that animate this Administration’s foreign policy. J.T., a career Foreign Service Officer who has served in the position since 2020, is transitioning to his next assignment in the Department. He was indispensable as I assumed my role last year, and I have relied on his experience and counsel every day since.

As we say goodbye to Jalina and J.T., I look forward to welcoming Vedant Patel as the Department’s incoming Principal Deputy Spokesperson. Vedant has distinguished himself as an Assistant Press Secretary and Spokesperson at the White House since Day One of the Administration. Among his prior roles, he served with me on the Biden-Harris Transition and as a communications aide on Capitol Hill. Vedant’s White House colleagues know him to be immensely talented and unfailingly collegial, and I look forward to introducing him to the Department, where I am confident he will develop the same reputation.

I thank Jalina and J.T. for their service and welcome Vedant to the Department.