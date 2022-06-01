Diverse & Remote Shines a Light on Hiring Inequities in Remote Work

Diverse and Remote Job Search Diverse & Remote Diverse & Remote Workers

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This June, In honor of Juneteenth and Pride Month one company, Diverse & Remote, will be encouraging companies to join the only job board that focuses on diversifying the remote workforce. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for their unique services has multiplied. A recent Apollo research statistic showed that “more than 4.7 million people work remotely at least half the time in the United States.” Diverse & Remote has taken on the mantle of making sure that underrepresented groups are represented in that number.

The job board, Diverse & Remote, was created solely to bridge the diversity and inclusion gap in the remote workforce. Often job seekers from underrepresented groups are often untapped, overlooked, and underserved when it comes to landing a remote and or distributed career opportunity. The things that make them feel marginalized in society and especially at work, are championed and respected on this online site by employers who want to make an impact by creating a seat for those at the table. These job seekers are now able to find remote career opportunities on Diverse & Remote. The positive impact of hiring diverse candidates is immeasurable to the company and the new hires.

Diverse & Remote is a Black-owned company whose mission is “to create a job board to meet the hiring needs of companies and institutions that offer remote and telecommuting job opportunities.” Their job postings cover a variety of industries, such as engineering, sales, non-profit, government, accounting, human resources, and many more. They endeavor to connect diverse candidates to remote opportunities from companies that support and value diversity and inclusion. Job seekers that come from untapped backgrounds are often overlooked due to race, gender, or disability. Fostering a level of comfortability for the diverse client is of the utmost importance to Diverse & Remote.

The dedicated team at Diverse & Remote created this platform to empower all companies/organizations and candidates to focus on creating a more equitable remote workforce.

This June to celebrate Diversity we are offering opportunities for employers and candidates. All job postings will be discounted to $20.22 for all employers who are seeking a resource to diversify their candidate pool. Companies please use the code: CELEBRATE to take advantage of this offer from June 1st - to June 30th. For job seekers, you can win a free resume makeover simply by joining the Diverse & Remote mailing list at www.diverseandremote.com

For more information, please contact Sherienne Jackman at Phone: 925-322-0635 or pr@diverseandremote.com

Email: pr@diverseandremote.com or Website: www.diverseandremote.com