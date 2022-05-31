DOH News Release: DOH issues red placard to Sumo Deli in Kailua-Kona

KAILUA-KONA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued a red placard and immediately shut down Sumo Deli, located at 75-5595 Palani Road A1, Kailua-Kona on Hawai‘i Island.

The food establishment, operated by Sumo Deli, INC., received the red placard on May 26 and must remain closed until DOH conducts a follow up inspection and all the violations are resolved.

During a routine inspection conducted concurrently with a complaint inspection on May 26, the DOH inspector noted critical violations including:

Imminent health hazards caused by wastewater backing up into the kitchen;

Potential cross-contamination due to improper storage of refrigerated foods;

Improper hand washing and glove use;

The food establishment’s designated Person-in-Charge (PIC) could not demonstrate knowledge of proper food handling, storage, and safety;

Refrigerated foods stored above 41 degrees Fahrenheit;

Poisonous materials were observed to be stored above food;

Unsanitary conditions of establishment in the form of grime, rotting food, and oil accumulation on all kitchen surfaces.

DOH is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before a follow up inspection can occur:

The grease interceptor must be serviced, cleaned, deodorized, and operating as intended;

Increase maintenance service of the grease interceptor to a frequency adequate to maintain proper operation;

Demonstrate proper dishwashing procedures;

Demonstrate proper knowledge of cooling, thawing, and reheating procedures;

Food must be properly labeled, organized, and stored keeping hazardous materials separate from foods.

Refrigerators must be able to maintain 41 degrees Fahrenheit or less;

Conduct a deep cleaning throughout the facility to remove grease, grime, food residue, and other contaminants;

All food employees designated as the establishment’s PICs must be able to demonstrate the required knowledge of proper food handling, storage, and safety;

All employees that handle food must be trained in proper hygiene, safe food handling, and food storage by the establishment’s PICs; and

The establishment must create a detailed cleaning schedule for daily cleaning and deep cleaning of the establishment to maintain a sanitary environment.

DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

