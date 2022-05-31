Derby Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5002226
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ approximately 1357 hours
STREET: US-Route 5
TOWN: Derby
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 4486 US-Route 5
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicole Gleason
AGE: 26
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2010
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Journey
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening
HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Lisa Lafoe
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ram
VEHICLE MODEL: 1500
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end, and front end
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Moira Quirion
AGE: 35
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge
VEHICLE MODEL: Durango
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near 4486 US-Route 5 in the Town of Derby. Investigation revealed Lafoe had slowed down, to come to a stop, while traveling south on US-Route 5 to yield to stopped traffic at a red light. Gleason failed to yield to Lafoe who was intending to come to a complete stop and crashed into the rear end of Lafoe’s vehicle while also traveling south. The crash caused Lafoe’s vehicle to then continue in a south direction, resulting in a secondary crash with Quirion’s vehicle. It was determined that Gleason was operating unnecessarily close to Lafoe, resulting in little to no time to yield to Lafoe, who was coming to a stop to yield to other vehicles stopped at a red light. Gleason reported non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Lafoe and Quirion reported no injuries. Gleason’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Auto. Gleason was issued a VCVC for Title 23 V.S.A. 1039(a), Following too closely.