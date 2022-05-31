Derby Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5002226

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ approximately 1357 hours

STREET: US-Route 5

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 4486 US-Route 5

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicole Gleason

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Journey

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lisa Lafoe

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end, and front end

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Moira Quirion

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near 4486 US-Route 5 in the Town of Derby. Investigation revealed Lafoe had slowed down, to come to a stop, while traveling south on US-Route 5 to yield to stopped traffic at a red light. Gleason failed to yield to Lafoe who was intending to come to a complete stop and crashed into the rear end of Lafoe’s vehicle while also traveling south. The crash caused Lafoe’s vehicle to then continue in a south direction, resulting in a secondary crash with Quirion’s vehicle. It was determined that Gleason was operating unnecessarily close to Lafoe, resulting in little to no time to yield to Lafoe, who was coming to a stop to yield to other vehicles stopped at a red light. Gleason reported non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Lafoe and Quirion reported no injuries. Gleason’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Auto. Gleason was issued a VCVC for Title 23 V.S.A. 1039(a), Following too closely.