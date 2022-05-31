Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,036 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22A5002226                     

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby                                          

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 05/31/2022 @ approximately 1357 hours

STREET: US-Route 5

TOWN: Derby

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Near 4486 US-Route 5

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nicole Gleason

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2010

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge

VEHICLE MODEL: Journey  

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-life-threatening

HOSPITAL: North Country Hospital

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Lisa Lafoe 

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Ram 

VEHICLE MODEL: 1500

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end, and front end

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Moira Quirion

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: Dodge 

VEHICLE MODEL: Durango

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear end

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near 4486 US-Route 5 in the Town of Derby. Investigation revealed Lafoe had slowed down, to come to a stop, while traveling south on US-Route 5 to yield to stopped traffic at a red light.  Gleason failed to yield to Lafoe who was intending to come to a complete stop and crashed into the rear end of Lafoe’s vehicle while also traveling south. The crash caused Lafoe’s vehicle to then continue in a south direction, resulting in a secondary crash with Quirion’s vehicle. It was determined that Gleason was operating unnecessarily close to Lafoe, resulting in little to no time to yield to Lafoe, who was coming to a stop to yield to other vehicles stopped at a red light. Gleason reported non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS to the North Country Hospital. Lafoe and Quirion reported no injuries. Gleason’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Ray’s Auto. Gleason was issued a VCVC for Title 23 V.S.A. 1039(a), Following too closely.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Three Motor-Vehicle Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.