Ministry of Labour signs MOU with CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) to assist the Bank in developing its Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, May 31 - The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Labour signalling their commitment to address HIV and AIDS as a workplace issue through the development of workplace policies and programmes on HIV and AIDS. The CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited, will be provided with technical support and training by the HIV Workplace Advocacy Unit (HWAU) in the Ministry of Labour with the mandate to promote and implement the National Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS.

In her remarks Ms. Heather Rodney, HWAU Manager, reiterated the importance of establishing the collaboration with the bank and congratulated the bank for being the first in their industry in taking this initiative. Ms. Natalie Willis, Permanent Secretary Ag., Ministry of Labour commended the organisation for signing the Memorandum of Understanding which seeks to:

 ensure the organizations’ ownership and sustainability of the HIV and AIDS workplace programme;

 establish procedures to manage HIV and AIDS in the workplace;

 and support HIV and AIDS prevention, non-discrimination, care, treatment and support, and to inform workers about resources in the community.

Ms. Kiba Aguellera, Human Resources Manager Trinidad, CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited, stated that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding was a natural step for her organisation since they are mandated to protect the employees against discrimination and ensure that every employee feels safe at their place of work. Ms. Aguellera also expressed her organisation’s commitment to continued collaboration with the HWAU, to ensure that the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank (Trinidad & Tobago) Limited, leads in the development of Workplace Policies on HIV and AIDS for all their branches throughout the region.

For further information on the National Workplace Policy on HIV and AIDS or the services of the HWAU, contact the HWAU at: 299-0300 Ext. 2011, 2112 or 462-5236 or via email at hivadvocacy@gov.tt.