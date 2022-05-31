New Provincial Cabinet Sworn In

CANADA, May 31 - Released on May 31, 2022

Premier Scott Moe announced changes to the provincial cabinet today, with a mandate to protect and advance Saskatchewan's interests as work continues to achieve the targets set out in the Plan for Growth. The new cabinet was sworn-in by Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty.

"Never before has Saskatchewan had such an opportunity at a global level to grow our exports, our industries and our economy," Moe said. "Saskatchewan has among the most sustainable resources in the world, and this growth results in better services, programs and opportunities for Saskatchewan people."

The size of cabinet remains unchanged at 18, including the Premier.

Five MLAs remain in cabinet with new cabinet portfolios:

Jim Reiter becomes Minister of Energy and Resources.

Bronwyn Eyre becomes Saskatchewan's first-ever female Minister of Justice and Attorney General.

Gordon Wyant becomes Minister of Advanced Education.

Gene Makowsky becomes Minister of Social Services.

Lori Carr becomes Minister of SaskBuilds and Procurement, Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission, and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

A new Sustainable Growth Secretariat will be established in Executive Council within the Premier's oversight under his existing responsibility for Intergovernmental Affairs.

"Not only does Saskatchewan have the food, fuel and fertilizer the world needs but our province is also home to the helium, lithium, copper, zinc, and rare earth minerals that will only be in increasing global demand into the future," Moe said.

Two MLAs are entering cabinet:

Jeremy Cockrill becomes Minister of Highways, with responsibility for the Water Security Agency.

Dana Skoropad becomes Minister of Environment.

In addition, Tim McLeod is appointed as the Provincial Secretary.

10 other MLAs retain their current cabinet portfolios:

Donna Harpauer remains Deputy Premier and Minister of Finance.

Don Morgan remains Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and becomes Minister responsible for all major crown corporations, including SaskEnergy, SGI, SaskPower, SaskTel, SaskGaming and SaskWater. Morgan remains Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Workers' Compensation Board.

Dustin Duncan remains Minister of Education.

Christine Tell remains Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety.

Jeremy Harrison remains Minister of Trade and Export Development and Minister of Immigration and Career Training, Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan and Minister Responsible for Tourism Saskatchewan.

David Marit remains Minister of Agriculture and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation.

Paul Merriman remains Minister of Health.

Don McMorris remains Minister of Government Relations, Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, and Minister Responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission.

Laura Ross remains Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women.

Everett Hindley remains Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.

"Almost 70 per cent of what is produced in Saskatchewan is exported across the world, and that helps pay for new schools, new long-term care centres, new health programs and the staff to support these services and others that Saskatchewan people expect and deserve," Moe said.

Premier announces Legislative Secretary Appointments and Government House Leadership:

House Leadership:

Jeremy Harrison will continue to serve as Government House Leader.

Lori Carr will serve as Deputy Government House Leader.

Greg Ottenbreit will continue to serve as Government Whip.

Alana Ross will serve as Government Deputy Whip.

Legislative Secretaries:

MLA Lyle Stewart continues to serve as Legislative Secretary to the Premier Responsible for Provincial Autonomy.

MLA David Buckingham continues to serve as Legislative Secretary to the Minister Responsible for SaskTel and SGI.

MLA Doug Steele continues to serve as Legislative Secretary to the Minister Responsible for SaskPower and SaskEnergy.

MLA Todd Goudy will serve as Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Education.

MLA Ken Francis will serve as Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Trade and Export Development.

MLA Terry Dennis will serve as Legislative Secretary Responsible for Saskatchewan - Ukraine Relations.

MLA Alana Ross will serve as Legislative Secretary Responsible for forestry to the Minister of Energy and Resources.

MLA Daryl Harrison will serve as Legislative Secretary Responsible for value-added agriculture and livestock engagement to the Minister of Agriculture.

MLA Jim Lemaigre will serve as Legislative Secretary Responsible for Mental Health and Addictions to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health.

MLA Terry Jenson will serve as Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Social Services.

MLA Marvin Friesen will serve as Legislative Secretary to the Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport.

All legislative secretaries will receive $3,000 in remuneration for their additional responsibilities, below the full remuneration amount designated for legislative secretaries.

