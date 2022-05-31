NRI Industrial Hosts A Mega Online Auction of MRO and Bearings on June 2, 2022

Industrial MRO and Bearings Auction Industrial MRO and Bearings Auction Industrial MRO and Bearings Auction Industrial MRO and Bearings Auction Industrial MRO and Bearings Auction

With over 500 lots, the online auction of industrial MRO and bearings is one of the largest in Ohio, United States to date. Register and bid online.

DELTA, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRI Industrial, an asset recovery firm, is pleased to host an online auction of industrial MRO and bearings. The online auction is scheduled to end on June 2, 2022. "We welcome buyers from around the globe to register and bid online," says Syed Saif, CEO.

With over 500 lots, the auction is one of the largest online auctions of industrial MRO and bearings in Ohio, United States. Interested buyers can register and bid online using a computer or mobile device. Online bidding is secure and hosted on an industry-recognized platform - Aucto Marketplace.

The list of industrial MRO and bearings includes:

- Power transmission equipment (150+ lots)

- Electrical equipment (150+ lots)

- Valves (100+ lots)

- Pumps, Tools, Instrumentation, Pneumatic, Blowers, Hydraulic Equipment (100+ lots)

The auction also contains heavy equipment and machinery - trucks and loaders.

Various warehousing, material handling, process equipment, heating and cooling, metalworking and forming equipment are also available.

The majority of the assets are stored in an air-conditioned environment in Delta, Ohio. Some are stored in Rio Rancho, New Mexico and Lakeland, Florida facilities.

Buyers can register and bid online by visiting: https://www.nrisolutions.com/auctions

About NRI Industrial

NRI Industrial provides businesses with solutions to help them recover capital from used and surplus assets. Past clients include a range of businesses and organizations, including but not limited to energy and utility providers, government agencies and municipalities, equipment dealers, as well as food processing, pulp and paper, manufacturing, and other industrial-sector companies. Services offered include decommissioning and salvage, auction and liquidations, equipment purchasing and disposition, as well as consignment-based sales. Visit us at nrisolutions.com.