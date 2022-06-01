Tesla Hacker Holds Private Briefing for CISOs at HC Consulting’s Best and Brightest Cybersecurity Peer Discussion

HC Consulting Best and Brightest Peer Discussion David Colombo

Tesla Hacker David Colombo and Unicorn founders tell all in transparent Q&A sessions

HC CONSULTING EXISTS TO CONNECT PEOPLE” — Han Cho, Principal at HC Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know cybersecurity crimes are at an all-time high, with more than 30 million people and businesses attacked each year? HC Consulting is ahead of the curve with a historic gathering of top minds in the field. Announcing “HC Consulting’s Best and Brightest in Cybersecurity Peer Discussion” held on Monday, June 6th.

This game-changing event allows for open dialogue around the latest advancements and deterrents for cyber-attacks.

On June 6th, attendees will connect with security researcher David Colombo aka Tesla hacker. Colombo made a special trip from Germany to speak to cybersecurity executives at this private session.

During this cybersecurity peer discussion, guests will hear from the 19-year-old tech genius who baffled Tesla and the world when he successfully hacked dozens of their vehicles worldwide. The breach garnered international attention and concern. Colombo will discuss how this was possible and his thoughts to global enterprises on how to prevent breaches like this in future.

Later in the evening, attendees engage in Q and A with the founders of industry titans Noname Security, Wiz, and Legit Security. These leaders will explain what inspired them to start their companies, how they were able to achieve unicorn status coming out of stealth, and how they are able to attract top cybersecurity talent in such a competitive market.

The invitation-only event will be held Monday, June 6th, at the Fairmount Heritage Place in Ghiradelli Square from 4 pm -7 pm. Networking and Cocktails from 4 pm – 5 pm, followed by David Colombo at 5 pm, rounding out the event with the emerging tech titans at 6 pm. The exclusive list of participants includes CISOs. CIOs, Principal Security Architects, and more.

About: HC Consulting, the brainchild of business strategist and tech expert Han Cho, is the principal and managing partner. The sought-after team boasts satisfied clients to LinkedIn, Oracle, and other global enterprises. The Bay Area-based firm offers top-notch engineering services to its Fortune 100 clientele by offering “brutal transparency and unbias peer recommendations” from its vetted team of technologists.

