VisibilityOne Appoints VisionPoint as MSP Partner to Support US Market Growth
Award-winning Monitoring Software VisibilityOne Appoints VisionPoint as a Managed Services Provider and Partner to Support Aggressive US Market GrowthLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our newest partner, VisionPoint, LLC (“VisionPoint”) will expand the availability of cloud-based UC&C monitoring and management for today’s hybrid world in the US.
VisibilityOne the breakthrough hybrid monitoring technology being used by Managed Service Providers (MSP) partners globally, announces today the addition of VisionPoint as their newest partner in the US. VisionPoint will offer unparalleled monitoring and management services for their customer's collaboration rooms and systems be they on-prem, or virtual in the hybrid environment.
More about VisionPoint, LLC:
Established in 2003 VisionPoint LLC is a commercial audio-visual firm that specializes in collaboration technology for Enterprise-class organizations. VisionPoint delivers best-in-class solutions including Microsoft Teams and Zoom meeting spaces as well as the latest digital workspace technology.
For more information about VisionPoint, visit http://visionpointllc.com
“Our purpose at VisibilityOne is to provide deeper insights into VC room componentry, network, applications, and the entire path of the VTC platform all the way down to the individual workers' laptop. We’ve enabled IT with the knowledge and competence to logically bring order to the chaos of collaboration. It is with this idea of looking at the video call from end to end, that we at VisibilityOne began our journey. Years of experience in the collaboration space drove our passion to create a tool that provided answers that could empower IT with the real-time actionable data to increase uptime and quality that stakeholders expect.” Said, Jose De La Paz, CEO VisibilityOne.
About VisibilityOne:
VisibilityOne is a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance, self-healing, and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services so that IT teams can see actionable insights into devices, applications, and the operating environment. VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application to provide these same insights to remote users of Zoom and Teams. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make decisions quickly all in a single, data-rich view.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit http://www.visibility.one.
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corp
