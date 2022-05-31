VisibilityOne Selects Vytec as Exclusive ANZ Distributor
VisibilityOne Selects Vytec as Exclusive ANZ Distributor an expert video and managed services provider based in Australia.SYNDEY, AUSTRALIA, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VisibilityOne, a provider of real-time monitoring solutions for conference and collaboration technology, announced today a partnership with Vytec, an expert video and managed services provider based in Australia. According to the deal, Vytec will exclusively distribute VisibilityOne’s monitoring and diagnostic solutions to the Australia and New Zealand market.
“This is a great opportunity to expand our reach by leveraging Vytec’s strong position in the ANZ video and voice market,” said Jose De La Paz, CEO of VisibilityOne. “Because of their large managed services portfolio in the region, Vytec is a natural partner for us.”
“We are thrilled with this partnership,” said Stephen Elbourn, CEO of Vytec. “VisibilityOne has the only comprehensive video monitoring solution in the market. It’s a great solution on its own, and - when combined with our vCare managed service – a perfect fit for video conference rooms.”
The benefits of this new partnership include:
• An increased ability to meet the growing demand of large IT departments and MSPs, who want better diagnostic and monitoring solutions for conference rooms and video conferencing applications
• The chance to enable better service and provide the next level in proactive troubleshooting for managed support centered around video.
• ANZ businesses will gain access to a single, comprehensive diagnostics platform for cloud services, video, audio, and IoT.
About Vytec:
Vytec designs, delivers, and supports your cloud calling, contact center, and video needs. Our development expertise and agility allow us to tailor superior cloud-centric communications solutions for your business, all supported by a national field services team.
For more information about Vytec, visit http://vytec.com.au
About VisibilityOne:
VisibilityOne is a state-of-the-art video conferencing monitoring solution that provides a single view of multiple hardware vendors and cloud services. VisibilityOne’s platform includes real-time performance information, AI-driven self-healing, and a vast array of health data so that IT teams can receive actionable insights into devices, applications, and the overall operating environment.
Best of all, VisibilityOne is the only monitoring application that provides these same insights to remote users via platforms like Teams, Zoom, and more. Not only does it identify the root causes of collaboration problems, it permanently “uproots” them.
With VisibilityOne, IT teams can get the support they need to monitor all video meeting solutions proactively. They can also gain critical insights into their UCC, pinpoint issues, and make critical decisions – all through a single, data-rich dashboard.
For more information about VisibilityOne, visit http://www.visibility.one.
Von Bedikian
VisibilityOne Corp
