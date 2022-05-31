NFM Lending Sponsors ASA Open 2022

NFM is honored to sponsor and participate in the second annual ASA Open golf tournament that supports the organization's invaluable Wingman program.

/EIN News/ -- Linthicum, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to sponsor the ASA Open 2022, benefiting Athletes Serving Athletes (ASA). The charity golf tournament will take place on Monday, June 6, 2022, in Marriotsville, MD. NFM is sponsoring this event for the second straight year.

"NFM is honored to sponsor and participate in the second annual ASA Open golf tournament that supports the organization's invaluable Wingman program," said NFM HR Director and ASA Board Member Madison Grey. "Without ASA's Wingmen, the athletes they serve would not be able to cross the finish line. So, we are looking forward to a glorious day of camaraderie, raising funds for a great cause, and of course, some straight shots on the golf course."

ASA's mission is to "elevate the quality of life for individuals with limited mobility by empowering them to train for and participate in mainstream running events." By creating an accessible space for athletes and their supporters, ASA fosters belonging and dignity within the physically challenged community. In addition, their expansive network of Wingmen volunteers provides moral support, and the extra push athletes need to cross the finish line. ASA holds races throughout the year in Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

NFM Lending is proud to partner with ASA and promote its vision of inclusivity and connectedness.

NFM Lending is committed to supporting charities and nonprofits that better the communities they serve. NFM is also involved in charitable efforts with St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Gary Sinise Foundation, and Greater Baltimore Urban League to name a few.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 47 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Freedmont Mortgage Group, and Elevate Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact: Az@kisspr.com

Via KISSPR.com Press Release Distribution Service -

Attachment