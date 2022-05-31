JORDAN’S MOST ANTICIPATED MUSIC VIDEO, “CENTERFOLD,” IS HERE
EINPresswire.com/ -- “Visuals for Centerfold are as good and mysterious as it gets!” said Jordan.
Atlanta’s very own Jordan Bloch is releasing his New Music Video for the hit single “Centerfold” today! As the anticipation has peaked among the fans, the wait is officially over! The video drops tonight at midnight (May 31st).
Jordan Bolch has talents in multiple genres and fields of music. A singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer dropped his album “World Tour” in the summer of 2020. The song “Centerfold” instantly caught everyone’s ear and became a hit! A perfect marriage of cool future-pop instrumental and laid-back vocals. Easy-to-digest yet motivational and thought-provoking lyricism provides the track with all the fire it needs.
His consistent record of dropping dope music videos throughout his career (a total of 8, we’ll discuss some of them later) is one of the main reasons why fans have continuously supported his catalog and appreciated his artistic efforts.
The Atlanta-born artist talked about his music video and described it as “A reflection of the song.” He further elaborated, “Like all my videos, I try to outdo myself every time; that’s just me! I try to come up with new ideas, and I’m blessed to have a team that works day in and day out to take this thing to the next level.”
His previous music video “911” has over 1.1 million views on YouTube; in fact, 3 of his videos have garnered over 1 million views, showing that he and his team have a knack for creating remarkable content. His Music video for the single “All or Nothing” has over 1.3 million views, and his other single called, “Now you know,” released in 2015, also has over a million views.
Fans expect the music video to be energetic, vibey, mysterious, and extravagant like his previous work. In the light of the song, people expect the video to include classical hip-hop elements along with an innovative approach and modern style. However, the speculation is about to end as the video is released today! The song addresses different topics and lyrics, so it’ll be interesting to see the director’s approach to this track.
His album “World Tour” has proven to be really successful for him. The 13-track album has multiple bangers, and fans are excited to finally witness some music videos.
About the Artist
Jordan Bolch is a musician, recording artist, singer, producer, songwriter, and record producer. Releasing music for over 7 years, he has created a solid fanbase for his style of music and found a way to be distinctive in a pretty saturated genre.
Besides his musical career, Jordan is a businessman as well. He’s a co-founder of the famous and extravagant streetwear brand “Six Feathers.” He also owns a private recording studio and a company called “Auricle Studios.” Bolch is also the co-owner of “Media Monsters” and “Star films,” Miami’s premier boutique film studio, VFX, and animation house.
https://www.allnewsbuzz.com/jordan-bolch-the-atlantas-emerging-artist-making-a-mark-on-the-musical-landscape/
https://celebmix.com/jordan-bolch-featuring-a-groovy-beat-that-enthralled-the-audience/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/5W50j5JKTlmNOMh6ndEUji?autoplay=true
https://www.youtube.com/c/JordanBolch
https://jordanbolch.com/home
