Michael A. Bracchi, Esq. Accepted Into Prestigious Leadership Academy of The Florida Bar

Michael Bracchi of Florida Probate Law Firm was accepted into Class X of the Wm. Leadership Academy

I am excited to network with such an accomplished group of attorneys from across the state and hope to forge lifelong friendships with others in the Academy” — Mike Bracchi

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Michael A. Bracchi, partner at the Florida Probate Law Firm PLLC, was recently accepted as a Fellow into Class X of the Wm. Reece Smith, Jr. Leadership Academy. The one-year program is run by The Florida Bar, which is designed to help a diverse group of lawyers become better leaders.

Bracchi is an accomplished attorney and community leader who stated, “I applied to the prestigious Academy not only to enhance my personal leadership skills but to share my life experiences with the other Fellows.” Bracchi was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commission in November 2020 and believes his unique life experiences will be valuable to others during the one-year program.

The Academy hosts two-day meetings every other month across the state of Florida in which Fellows are required to attend. One of the major goals of the program is to promote inclusivity and diversity within the legal profession. After completion of the program, Fellows agree to remain involved with The Florida Bar and are encouraged to join committees, provide local voluntary bar service, or participate in other community leadership programs.

“I am excited to network with such an accomplished group of attorneys from across the state and hope to forge lifelong friendships with others in the Academy” Bracchi stated.

About Michael “Mike” Bracchi

Bracchi practices full-time as an attorney and is a Shareholder in the Florida Probate Law Firm, PLLC located in Boca Raton, FL. He is licensed to practice law in Florida and New York and serves as an Arbitrator with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. Bracchi has earned several degrees including a Juris Doctor (J.D.), a Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), and an M.S. in Business Management and Leadership. He was elected to the Wilton Manors City Commissioner in November 2020.